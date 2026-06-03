What's Generally More Reliable: An Automatic Or Manual Transmission?

With a manual transmission, the burden to shift correctly is placed on the driver, not a computer. Since every gear change is a mechanical input, bad inputs can accumulate. For example, even experienced stick shift drivers are sometimes prone to riding the clutch. Riding the clutch is described by Edmunds as, "Whenever the clutch pedal isn't all the way up or all the way down, you're putting wear on your clutch."

If one is not gentle enough, that can cause accelerated wear and tear on the clutch and the flywheel, and the price to fix such issues can be high. With an automatic, you cannot ride the clutch. Maintenance is also a big factor here, and frequent fluid changes are the bare minimum for most transmissions.

When neglecting automatic transmission service, you could face more serious repair costs because an automatic has more working components, which means more potential points of failure. Granted, some automakers advertise lifelong transmission fluid, meaning that they never need replacing, which can mislead drivers since factors like driving habits influence how well a transmission is going to perform.

The driving environment also plays a huge role, and in many cases, drivers don't even realize that. AAA asked motorists about their driving behaviors and found that 62% qualified as driving under severe service conditions. Factor in model-specific reliability, climate, software, and electronics, and a definitive answer regarding whether manuals or automatics are more reliable becomes increasingly elusive.