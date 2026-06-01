Florida Man Sentenced After Hitting 150 MPH On His Motorcycle During A High Speed Chase

Officers say that when they turned on sirens, Munoz looked back at them twice, then sped off. The ensuing chase saw the man weaving through traffic on I-95, hitting speeds as high as 150 mph. Munoz eventually lost control of the Suzuki in Boca Raton, hit a curb, and was thrown off the bike, ending the chase. Munoz is a Colombian national, so he was taken to the hospital before being booked into Palm Beach County jail, and eventually detained by ICE.

Everyone loves a good Florida Man spectacle, but this is kind of an upsetting one. Yes, police chases are dangerous and result in needless death more often than they should—and judging by how it ended, this one could've easily added to that tally. But when there's a person with a long history of flouting traffic laws, it'd be unreasonable to expect law enforcement to just... let him be.

Anyway, drive safe out there, and if you've already had your license suspended eight times, remember that they don't hand out prizes for hitting nine.