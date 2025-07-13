How Much Weight Can The Toyota 4Runner Tow (And Is The Hybrid Best)?

The genuinely new 2025 Toyota 4Runner is a major upgrade from the long-lived previous generation, and it delivers more of just about everything. At its best, the new model is longer, wider, taller, more powerful, more efficient, more capable, and available with more features than the past edition — and a lot of people would say the 2025 4Runner is better looking, too.

But our goal today is to get a bit more granular by focusing on the 4Runner's maximum tow rating of 6,000 pounds, well within the limits for small campers or trailers with a couple of ATVs on board. It's a higher rating than for the midsize rivals like the ... oh, wait a minute. The 4Runner actually doesn't have any direct rivals, since it's the only one in its class to use body-on-frame construction.

The Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler are both a bit smaller and much more focused on offroad performance right from the start, and rides like the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe, Dodge Durango, and Toyota's own Sequoia are all full-sizers. There's the Toyota Land Cruiser, but that's really a more premium option. The point being, it's thanks in part to that body-on-frame engineering that the 4Runner is rated to out-pull similarly sized unibody SUVs such as the Ford Explorer, Honda Passport, Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and Subaru Outback.