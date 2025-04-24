Sick Of Overpriced Toyota 4Runners? Buy This Instead

If you've ever searched the internet for used Toyota 4Runners, Land Cruisers, or FJ Cruisers, you know what I'm talking about. They're almost always significantly more expensive than other SUVs of comparable age and especially at comparable mileage. I've even been guilty of saying that their engines are barely just getting broken-in at 100,000 miles, but spending nearly $30,000 on a 10-year-old truck with 100,000 miles is tough to recommend, even for a Toyota off-roader. Nissan Xterras may be a bit harder to find, but low-mileage Xterra 4X4s generally cost about $10,000 less than comparable 4Runners, going for much more reasonable sums between $10,000 and about $20,000.

If you need more room than the Xterra offers, Nissan built its Pathfinder SUV on the same truck platform as the Xterra from 2005 to 2012, and it was even offered with a third row. Both the Pathfinder and Xterra models from this generation are much cheaper than their Toyota rivals, and represent a better value proposition without sacrificing the rough-and-tumbled off-road capability. Plus, you'll stand out from all the Toyota trucks on your off-road excursions, and if you ask me, it's always better to stand out than to blend in.