I Shouldn't Have To Scan My Face To Browse Cheap Cars On Facebook Marketplace
I may be pushing 40, but I'm still young and fun enough that readers often assume I have far less experience than I do, and sitting on the couch in a weird way on Saturday night barely even made my knee too sore to walk normally the next day. I'm totally the youngest. So you probably (correctly) assumed I don't use Facebook. The problem is, Facebook Marketplace has become the default spot for buying and selling the kinds of bad-decision cars I want to see, and the more they've locked Facebook down recently, the harder it's been to even view listings that my (also totally youthful and fun) friends share. So, I broke down and joined Facebook again.
Well, I broke down and tried to join again. I used my work email to sign up for an account, and for a couple of hours, it felt like a great decision. I didn't have to accept friends or interact with anyone except for the occasional seller offering to trade a 47-year-old diesel Mercedes or a 100,000-mile Moto Guzzi for a scarily small amount of money. However, the next day, a coworker shared a Marketplace listing, and I learned I'd made a mistake. In order to keep using Facebook, Zuck insisted I let him 3D-scan my face and run facial recognition on me. Nope!
It's not that serious
I'm sorry, Mark. I'm just not doing that. It's not even because I'm worried about what Meta plans to do with its full 3D scan of my face. It's probably bad because Meta's public approach to stopping all the scams and fraud on its platforms has been to, uh, do its best to make sure it gets a cut of the profits? Yeah, that doesn't sound like a company that's too concerned with protecting its users. But my objection here has nothing to do with Silicon Valley, billionaires, AI, or anyone who calls themselves a moldbug.
I simply don't believe I should have to give you a 3D scan of my face in order to look at listings for cheap cars that I'm unlikely to actually buy, and mostly likely couldn't afford to repair or maintain. It's not that serious. If I really need to look at a Facebook Marketplace listing for some yet-to-be-discovered reason, I could just drive over to my parents' house and use one of their accounts. Maybe it's worth it if you really want to see a bunch of Gen Xers hoseposting and sharing AI slop, but I don't want any of that in my life. If anything, I need to find ways to see less of it.
Would it have been that hard to scan my face and regain access to my account? Nope. Would anything bad have happened to me if I'd done that? Probably not. I just don't feel like doing it, and I'm far too old to waste my time jumping through hoops over nonsense that doesn't matter. You're more than welcome to disagree, but the way I see it, I shouldn't have to scan my face to browse cheap cars on Facebook Marketplace. So I'm just not going to do it.
Also, if you haven't been able to figure out why your friends won't sign up for a Facebook account so you can share Marketplace listings with them, I can't guarantee their reason is the same as mine, but it could be a clue.