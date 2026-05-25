I'm sorry, Mark. I'm just not doing that. It's not even because I'm worried about what Meta plans to do with its full 3D scan of my face. It's probably bad because Meta's public approach to stopping all the scams and fraud on its platforms has been to, uh, do its best to make sure it gets a cut of the profits? Yeah, that doesn't sound like a company that's too concerned with protecting its users. But my objection here has nothing to do with Silicon Valley, billionaires, AI, or anyone who calls themselves a moldbug.

I simply don't believe I should have to give you a 3D scan of my face in order to look at listings for cheap cars that I'm unlikely to actually buy, and mostly likely couldn't afford to repair or maintain. It's not that serious. If I really need to look at a Facebook Marketplace listing for some yet-to-be-discovered reason, I could just drive over to my parents' house and use one of their accounts. Maybe it's worth it if you really want to see a bunch of Gen Xers hoseposting and sharing AI slop, but I don't want any of that in my life. If anything, I need to find ways to see less of it.

Would it have been that hard to scan my face and regain access to my account? Nope. Would anything bad have happened to me if I'd done that? Probably not. I just don't feel like doing it, and I'm far too old to waste my time jumping through hoops over nonsense that doesn't matter. You're more than welcome to disagree, but the way I see it, I shouldn't have to scan my face to browse cheap cars on Facebook Marketplace. So I'm just not going to do it.

Also, if you haven't been able to figure out why your friends won't sign up for a Facebook account so you can share Marketplace listings with them, I can't guarantee their reason is the same as mine, but it could be a clue.