People Tried To Fix Car, Truck, Bicycle, And Tractor Tires With Flex Seal: Here's How It Went

Flex Seal is a rubberized aerosol product known for its 2011 commercial featuring the company's co-inventor and co-founder Phil Swift. This commercial featured Swift removing the floorboard from a small boat, replacing it with a screen door, and spraying Flex Seal to make the area watertight. Flex Seal works on metal, concrete, glass, fabric, masonry, and plastics, but nowhere did they say the product works on rubber or synthetic rubber, despite the its rubberized coating when it dries. However, this didn't stop some zany YouTubers from broadcasting their Flex Seal experiments on passenger, tractor, and bike tires — the results of which were mixed.

The makers of Flex Seal add that they don't recommend using the product on materials or situations that undergo intense heat and pressure, like gas tanks or fixing leaky radiators (the latter of which you can temporarily fix by cracking eggs). Subsequently, it's a bit perplexing seeing people use Flex Seal on tires, given that they rely on maintaining air pressure and can heat up to 195 degrees Fahrenheit.

One YouTuber drilled two holes in an old tire and attempted to patch the holes using Flex Seal aerosol, letting it dry for 24 hours. The tire was filled with air and quickly began leaking at just 20 PSI. The content creator confirmed leakage by spraying soapy water on the two holes and documenting large bubbles.