U.S. Attorney's Office Charges 11 People In Massive Multi-Million-Dollar Fake Temporary License Plate Scheme

"Ghost cars" with illegitimate license plates continue to be an issue in New York. However, the U.S. Attorney's Office has just made a big move in the fight against fake plates in New York, and across the east coast. The government office has charged 11 people in connection with a major operation that allegedly created at least 100,000 fake temporary plates, in several different states, over the past nine years, reports WIVB.

The organization is accused of establishing fake car dealers in Georgia and New Jersey, then using them to print out temporary plates and sell them for between $50 and $250 a pop, with the scheme dating all the way back to 2017. Dealers are only allowed to provide temp plates to customers who are buying a car from them, but since these aren't real dealers, there's no reason to suspect they'd follow any other laws.

According to Lohud, officials say the main goal of the operation was to help people bypass New York tolls, parking tickets, and other vehicle-related fees. These plates have cost the city $11.8 million in unpaid tickets, tolls, and vehicle registrations, and the E-ZPass system has lost $3.1 million in toll revenue. That's almost $15 million in total.