Texas Outlaws Temporary Paper Tags, Dealers Must Issue Permanent Metal Plates Upon Purchase

Many states use temporary paper license plates or tags on newly purchased cars in the interim before permanent metal license plates are issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles, but authorities say these paper tags are too easy to counterfeit and are used in crimes. Starting Tuesday, July 1, dealers in the state of Texas will be legally required to put permanent metal plates onto every car they sell and immediately register them in the buyer's name.

In order to prepare for the transition, the Texas DMV told Fox 26 Houston that it has been shipping permanent metal license plates to dealers since May, and offering training sessions for months. If a dealer runs out of plates to issue, one of four colors of new temporary metal plates will be issued for different use cases. Business cases like transferring between dealerships get blue plates, out of state buyers get green plates, red plates are issued for one-day or 30-day temporary plates, and purple plates are issued when specific plates, such as specialized plates for disabled drivers, are not available.