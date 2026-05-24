By the time you've read this, we'll be near the end of America's Memorial Day weekend — the first real long weekend of the year officially kicking off the summer season. AAA forecasted that 45 million of us will be on the roads in that time, and I am one of them, representing one of the few people you know at a race this weekend, along with fellow Jalop writer Brad Brownell and some other cool folks. I've made this pilgrimage every Memorial Day Weekend for the last nine of eleven years, putting a few hundred miles on my car(s). And to be honest, that's too many miles of mostly cornfields along small Michigan and Indiana highways. Like any road trip, sometimes you need a little more than music and podcasts to keep you engaged, and you begin pulling ideas out of your youthful bag of tricks.

Which brought me to this Sunday's question: What games do you play on road trips? A classic one I've fallen back on is the ABC's game — trying to find letters on license plates, or signs if there aren't enough cars around. The license plate game is another one, although maybe a long game to actually find every state's plate. For the older kids, Padiddle was a common play for teens and college students. But these are staples in the road trip game files, forged long before cellphones became actual pocket computers with more memory and ram than my first college laptop.