What The Hell Was Lotus Thinking When It Named The PHEV Eletre The Lotus For Me
Lotus is known for its beautiful sports cars that are equally beautiful to drive, but the British company that's now owned by Chinese automaking giant Geely has been trying to find its footing as a performance-oriented luxury automaker in the 2020s. The brilliant and gorgeous Lotus Emira is the brand's sole remaining sports car that's powered by internal combustion, but the electric Eletre SUV and Emeya sedan have not been the success story that Lotus hoped for in, especially not in the U.S. — barely any Eletres have been sold here, and we don't even get the Emeya yet.
To broaden the Eletre's appeal, Lotus announced this week that it's getting an absurdly powerful plug-in-hybrid powertrain using a four-cylinder engine. In China, the PHEV gets a new name that's one of the dumbest I've heard: the Lotus For Me. I'm usually a big fan of whimsical touches on cars, but the decision to call the PHEV Eletre the For Me takes things too far. There's nothing aggressive or elevated about the name For Me, and if you were building a six-figure exotic hyper-SUV, wouldn't you want it to sound like either or both of those things? I'd be mortified to say, "I drive a Lotus For Me." Fortunately, in other markets it will just be called the Eletre X. Lotus says the For Me will launch in China later this month, in Europe in mid-2026, and then in North America, the Middle East and Asia after that.
It uses a four-cylinder engine, but still has 939 horsepower
Beyond the stupid name, the X Hybrid plug-in powertrain is mighty impressive. The 149-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4, juicing up the huge-for-an-EV 70-kWh battery pack. There's a permanent magnet synchronous motors on each axle, with a massive combined output of 939 horsepower and 690 pound-feet of torque. Even at 20% charge, it's putting out 738 horses. The PHEV is capable of a 3.3-second 0-to-62 mph sprint, and it has an electric-only range of 260 miles (on the Chinese WLTC cycle) and a combined range allegedly exceeding 870 miles.
The battery has an ultra-high 11C discharge rate, which allows it to discharge full energy in just five minutes, and an extreme-cold battery wake-up feature allegedly gets things up to optimal temperature in just four minutes. Lotus says the For Me is capable of 6C charge speeds, which means it can charge from 20% to 80% in just nine measly minutes. 6C charge speeds are labeled as such because the battery is capable of a full charge in one-sixth of an hour, or 10 minutes.
Other than what's under the hood, the rest of the For Me stays very Eletre with the same dual-chamber air suspension, active aerodynamics, ultra-luxurious interior and six-piston front brake calipers. The For Me has four drive modes — pure electric, hybrid, extended range, and engine direct drive — though there aren't many details available beyond that as of now. Will this hybrid drivetrain give the Eletre a new lease on life in the U.S.? It's possible, since on paper at least, it seems awfully impressive.