What The Hell Was Lotus Thinking When It Named The PHEV Eletre The Lotus For Me

Lotus is known for its beautiful sports cars that are equally beautiful to drive, but the British company that's now owned by Chinese automaking giant Geely has been trying to find its footing as a performance-oriented luxury automaker in the 2020s. The brilliant and gorgeous Lotus Emira is the brand's sole remaining sports car that's powered by internal combustion, but the electric Eletre SUV and Emeya sedan have not been the success story that Lotus hoped for in, especially not in the U.S. — barely any Eletres have been sold here, and we don't even get the Emeya yet.

To broaden the Eletre's appeal, Lotus announced this week that it's getting an absurdly powerful plug-in-hybrid powertrain using a four-cylinder engine. In China, the PHEV gets a new name that's one of the dumbest I've heard: the Lotus For Me. I'm usually a big fan of whimsical touches on cars, but the decision to call the PHEV Eletre the For Me takes things too far. There's nothing aggressive or elevated about the name For Me, and if you were building a six-figure exotic hyper-SUV, wouldn't you want it to sound like either or both of those things? I'd be mortified to say, "I drive a Lotus For Me." Fortunately, in other markets it will just be called the Eletre X. Lotus says the For Me will launch in China later this month, in Europe in mid-2026, and then in North America, the Middle East and Asia after that.