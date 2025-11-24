Mick Schumacher Will Race In IndyCar Next Year

From Andretti and Unser to Herta and Rahal, IndyCar is very familiar with multi-generational star drivers. Now, one is joining from the other side of the Atlantic. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced on Monday that it has signed Mick Schumacher to a full-time contract for the 2026 season. The son of the seven-time Formula 1 champion will drive the No. 47 alongside Graham Rahal and Louis Foster.

While Schumacher isn't a stranger to open-wheel racing, he'll need to get to grips with oval racing. The German driver impressed the team during a test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month. However, the session took place on the facility's road course. The team has stated that an oval test is planned for the 26-year-old in the near future. On the move, Schumacher said in a statement: