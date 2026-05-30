The Soviet ZIL-4104 Boasted A Hand-Built 7.7-Liter V8 Engine For Communist Elites
Heads of state have always rolled around in big, imposing luxury cars — usually from their own country. British royalty is typically seen in Bentleys, Land Rovers, and Range Rovers, Germany's Chancellor is usually seen in an armored Mercedes S-Class, and the U.S. president rides around in the Beast, a mutant armored Cadillac limousine designed to withstand damn near any sort of attack (even if it doesn't always work so well).
But armored government vehicles reached peak vibes during the Cold War, when political tensions were sky-high. One car that couldn't look more like a Bond villain's car even if Fleming himself had designed it was the Russian Zavod Imeni Likhachyova (ZIL) 4104. The ZIL 4104 started out life as the ZIL 114, which debuted in 1967, and was used as the official limousine for several heads of state, such as the president of Mongolia. However, ZIL eventually updated the 114 and called it the 4104.
One of the last known surviving examples is a 1985 ZIL 41045, which was used by the President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev. And it might be one of the most imposing vehicles ever made: it looks like it'll poison your soup if you so much as accidentally scratch its bumper.
Much of ZIL's inspiration came from American luxury cars
The Moscow Automobile Society (AMO) opened in 1916. It initially made trucks, mostly copies of the Fiat 15. However, in the 1930s, the company was renamed ZIS (Zavod Imeni Stalin) for Joseph Stalin, and it began making sedans based on American Buicks. But instead of platform-sharing with General Motors, ZIS simply acquired a finished model and reverse-engineered it. In 1942, Stalin wanted a luxury limo, so ZIS did the same with an American Packard.
After WWII and Stalin's tarnished reputation, ZIS became known as ZIL, with the name change honoring the plant's former director, Ivan A. Likhachev. When the ZIL 114 debuted in the late 1960s, it very clearly took inspiration from American luxury sedans yet again, looking like a Chrysler Imperial limo — if Chrysler designers only had access to a speed square. Its engine was also very American-inspired, as it packed a 7.0-liter pushrod V8.
Then the 114's successor, the 4104, became the luxury sedan for Soviet VIPs. It came in short and long wheelbase models (41041/41047), the former of which were sedans, while the latter were limousines. They all packed the same engine, though: an absolutely massive 7.7-liter V8 with 300 horsepower and either a two- or three-speed automatic. It needed that brute force since the presidential limo weighed roughly 7,000 pounds. But that's not surprising, given that it was designed to protect the most important person in the Soviet Union.
What kind of goodies did the 41045 have?
Your typical head of state vehicle has two goals to accomplish: luxury and safety. They need to transport important people around in supreme comfort, making sure they want for nothing, while also keeping them safe from potential assassins, protesters, and pesky ne'er-do-wells. It'd be surprising if anyone attacked the 41045 at all. It looked as though just cutting it off in traffic would result in you accidentally falling out of a window later that evening.
In Gorbachev's 1985 example that sold on Bring a Trailer in 2023, you can see rich black leather front seats, luxurious mohair rear seats, ultra-thick carpets, and wood veneers everywhere. The rear cabin had a telephone (which probably heard some frightening conversations), a Radiotehnika stereo, curtains to block passengers' view of any protesters, and a power-operated glass partition between the front and rear cabins. It was about as luxurious as you could get from Cold War-era Soviet Union.
As far as security goes, the 41045 was quite the tank. It had triple-laminated side windows, an emergency switch that activated sirens and lights, as well as redundancies for the fuel pumps, ignition systems, and batteries. It's unclear what sort of protection it had from bullets or grenades, but it seems likely that it was pretty tough — especially given its three-ton-plus heft, since armoring a vehicle adds a ton of weight and cost. Regardless, there's certainly a charm to these old Soviet limos, which is why Gorbachev's sold for $140,000, even if unspeakable things were ordered from its back seat. Nowadays, Russian president Vladimir Putin rolls in the far more luxurious Aurus Senat that Russia built out of spite, but it has nowhere near the character of the old ZIL.