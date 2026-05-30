The Soviet ZIL-4104 Boasted A Hand-Built 7.7-Liter V8 Engine For Communist Elites

Heads of state have always rolled around in big, imposing luxury cars — usually from their own country. British royalty is typically seen in Bentleys, Land Rovers, and Range Rovers, Germany's Chancellor is usually seen in an armored Mercedes S-Class, and the U.S. president rides around in the Beast, a mutant armored Cadillac limousine designed to withstand damn near any sort of attack (even if it doesn't always work so well).

But armored government vehicles reached peak vibes during the Cold War, when political tensions were sky-high. One car that couldn't look more like a Bond villain's car even if Fleming himself had designed it was the Russian Zavod Imeni Likhachyova (ZIL) 4104. The ZIL 4104 started out life as the ZIL 114, which debuted in 1967, and was used as the official limousine for several heads of state, such as the president of Mongolia. However, ZIL eventually updated the 114 and called it the 4104.

One of the last known surviving examples is a 1985 ZIL 41045, which was used by the President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev. And it might be one of the most imposing vehicles ever made: it looks like it'll poison your soup if you so much as accidentally scratch its bumper.