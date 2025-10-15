The Aurus Senat Is The Car Russia Built Out Of Spite
For years, the country of Russia has been under punitive sanctions imposed by the EU, U.K, and U.S. These measures affect a country's ability to participate in the world supply chain, which is essential for production, as the various components of a car, for example, come from across the globe. This region has made some interesting vehicles in the past, such as when Soviet Russia produced an off-road sedan way before AMC or Subaru. However, with its latest automobile venture — the reportedly home-built Aurus Senat — Putin is sending a message to world leaders in the form of a big middle finger.
Dubbed the Kortezh Project, the Russian government claims the Aurus Senat was produced in-house with no help or materials from the outside world. Without explicitly saying it, as Putin rides around in the Senat, he is essentially telling world leaders that their sanctions have no effect – look what Russia can make on its own.
And the luxury sedan is impressive at first glance, as it's powered by a 4.4-liter V8 with twin turbochargers that can generate a robust 598 horsepower. It comes equipped with all-wheel drive and offers plenty of protective measures to ensure the safety of high-ranking government officials. In fact, with its full armor installed, the Senat tips the scales at 6.5 tons. However, the extra weight is worth it, as the vehicle can apparently withstand both rifle fire and grenade explosions, should it come under attack. There's just one problem — the Aurus Senat isn't what it seems.
The Aurus Senat isn't home-grown and has shown some vulnerability to attack
The goal of the Senat project was to ditch the Mercedes S-Class that Russia has been using for years and replace it with a domestic model. Following some high-profile appearances of Putin utilizing the Aurus Senat, production for the public launched and included several different types of automobiles. After gifting an Aurus Senat to North Korea's leader last year, photographs show Vladamir Putin and Kim Jong Un on a road trip made in hell. However, according to Reuters, which investigated the customs records, the Aurus Senat uses parts imported from several countries, including South Korea, Italy, China, Turkey, and more — so much for being a completely Russian-made car. In the end, the Aurus Senat is nothing more than propaganda, but the issues don't stop there.
In an incident that garnered significant attention across social media, an Aurus Senat was filmed engulfed in flames following a blast near the FSB headquarters in Moscow in early 2025. No one was hurt during the incident, but it reportedly spooked the Russian government.
In comparison to Russia's Aurus Senat, the U.S., for example, uses a motorcade vehicle referred to as "The Beast." It features Cadillac branding clearly visible across the grille, along with a host of protective measures. The Beast is heavier than the Senat, weighing in at roughly 20,000 pounds, and is believed to feature 3-inch-thick windows and armor up to 8-inches in thickness. Unfortunately for the Senat, the combination of news surrounding the imported parts and the fiery incident don't exactly help bolster its intended image.