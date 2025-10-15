The Aurus Senat Is The Car Russia Built Out Of Spite

For years, the country of Russia has been under punitive sanctions imposed by the EU, U.K, and U.S. These measures affect a country's ability to participate in the world supply chain, which is essential for production, as the various components of a car, for example, come from across the globe. This region has made some interesting vehicles in the past, such as when Soviet Russia produced an off-road sedan way before AMC or Subaru. However, with its latest automobile venture — the reportedly home-built Aurus Senat — Putin is sending a message to world leaders in the form of a big middle finger.

Dubbed the Kortezh Project, the Russian government claims the Aurus Senat was produced in-house with no help or materials from the outside world. Without explicitly saying it, as Putin rides around in the Senat, he is essentially telling world leaders that their sanctions have no effect – look what Russia can make on its own.

And the luxury sedan is impressive at first glance, as it's powered by a 4.4-liter V8 with twin turbochargers that can generate a robust 598 horsepower. It comes equipped with all-wheel drive and offers plenty of protective measures to ensure the safety of high-ranking government officials. In fact, with its full armor installed, the Senat tips the scales at 6.5 tons. However, the extra weight is worth it, as the vehicle can apparently withstand both rifle fire and grenade explosions, should it come under attack. There's just one problem — the Aurus Senat isn't what it seems.