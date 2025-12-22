A Tire Is Not A Cake, Michelin's New Sustainable Tire Will Provide A New Challenge To The 2026 IMSA GTP Field

It should be business as usual for the IMSA GTP teams next season if everyone goes to plan. The 2026 Pilot Sport Endurance tire is the same dimensions as the previous tire, with only a marginal weight increase of less than a pound. And before you ask, the "Vision" web-like tread pattern doesn't impact performance. It's only decorative and will wear away in a handful of laps. The number of tires that IMSA will allocate to each car per race remains unchanged. However, Michelin hopes to reduce the number of tires used by up to 30% for the 2027 season, depending on the performance next season.

Michelin has been developing the 2026 tires in collaboration with the teams, making adjustments based on their feedback. A potential reduction in tire allocation would mean that the teams would have to run more laps on a single set of tires. It's a challenge that the GTP teams are eager to tackle should it arise in 2027. Urs Kuratle, Porsche's LMDh director, told Jalopnik, "It's all about sustainability at the end of the day. If it's more sustainable to double or even triple-stint, we are more than happy to, as it is the same for all the competitors." He also doubts that the fans in grandstands or watching from home would even notice a difference.

Similar to car manufacturers, Michelin hopes that the technology developed in endurance racing finds its way into production tires. The tiremaker's aspirations go even further. The company has set a goal of producing only tires made from 100% renewable or recyclable materials by 2059. Michelin is currently at 31% with a target of reaching 40% by 2030. There's a long road ahead, but racing is going to get to that destination first.