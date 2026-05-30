Why Do So Many Automakers Test Cars At The Nürburgring?

Automakers build their own private test environments all over the planet to put their cars through the ringer before bringing them to market — places like Ford's Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium, or Toyota's Arizona Proving Ground out in the middle of the desert. Yet car companies still roll out test mules, dressed up in funky camo duds, to test at the Nürburgring, a publicly accessible track tucked into the forests of Germany, that Jackie Stewart christened the "Green Hell" back in 1968. Enthusiasts know its reputation, but others may wonder, what gives?

One reason has become as conspicuous as those psychedelic camouflage wraps: to take a swing at being among the fastest production cars to lap the Nordschleife – the 12.943-mile circuit itself — and let everyone know about it. Claiming a 'Ring record comes with some bragging rights, precisely because it's a shared facility that enables such comparisons. These claims also have a marketing halo effect that, for some, transcends the practical limits of actual, everyday driving.

The real engineering draw is the range of challenges the Nürburgring presents, all in one place, that translate into very tangible benefits on real roads worldwide. We're talking 73 corners, flat-out straights, and 1,000 feet worth of elevation difference. That's roughly the height of the Chrysler Building, and more than any other pro motorsports track on earth.