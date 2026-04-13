Modern Cars Sure Are Reliable, But Are They Durable?

There's no doubting the fact that we are living in a golden age of mechanical competence. Just take a look at how the Japanese cars have taken over the reliability mantle. We have reached a point where cars are less maintenance prone and can go 10,000 miles between oil changes. Some even come with warranties that cover up to 10 years/100,000 miles. But the lines are blurred between two very different — yet interconnected — concepts: reliability and durability. To put it bluntly, reliability is about the present. It's your car's ability to effortlessly start every morning for the next five years. Meanwhile, durability is the car's ability to withstand the test of time for decades.

In many physical ways, modern cars are some of the most durable cars ever built. Thanks to massive advancements in metallurgy, we have high-strength steels and aluminum alloys that are light, yet incredibly fatigue-resistant. The most important advancement, though, is rust proofing. In the 1970s, cars in the salt belt had a shelf life of around three years before their fenders picked up rust. Thanks to modern technology like galvanized steel, advanced electrocoat primers, and sophisticated cathodic dip coating, your modern car's chassis can survive that salt belt better. There are still just a few models with the longest potential lifespans, but many modern cars can survive hundreds of thousands of miles with proper care.

The problem arises when this mechanical toughness starts getting undermined by a digital fragility – a problem older cars rarely had to face. Today, almost every part of a car is connected to a computer. And while that computer adds convenience and interesting features, it also adds plenty of new things that can go wrong or become outdated.