Fanny Packs Are Race Day Game Changers

I don't like keeping things I don't use. That's normal enough, or at least I'd like to think so. Anyway, I recently ended up with a fanny pack for mostly irrelevant new travel backpack reasons, and it seemed too nice to give away, but I had no idea what I would use it for since I already have a daypack for short hikes. But on a whim, I took it to the Indy 500, and gosh darn it, this little bag is exactly what I've been missing on race weekends.

Usually, I just show up to a race with a backpack, because those are big enough to fit a laptop, and I need my laptop. But I don't always want to carry a backpack around, and as a result, I end up stuffing my pockets with more stuff than said pockets are meant to carry. It's inconvenient, but it's less inconvenient than carrying a backpack at all times. You know what's been incredibly convenient, though? This silly multi-colored fanny pack that I (in retrospect, incorrectly) never would have spent money to buy if I'd seen it in a store.

It's too small for my laptop, but it fits pretty much everything else I could possibly want to carry, especially at a race where the weather could turn at any moment. Glasses case? Altoids? Ear plugs? Phone charger? Off-brand AirPods? Sunscreen? A spare watch? Mid-day meds? A bottle of liquid adult nutrients? My new fanny pack has room for all the race essentials. It's also compact and adjustable enough that I can't think of anything better suited for a race. And you can carry one with a backpack? Clearly, I've been missing out.

But we learn, and we grow. And maybe publicly admitting my mistake will be the nudge you need to finally pull the trigger on a new fanny pack before your next race. Even if they — well, I guess now it's "we" — look like dorks, I'm telling you, the fanny pack people were right. The fanny pack is the key to race weekend enlightenment.