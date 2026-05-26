Fanny Packs Are Race Day Game Changers

By Collin Woodard
Fanny pack worn over the shoulder on race day Lalita Chemello/Jalopnik

I don't like keeping things I don't use. That's normal enough, or at least I'd like to think so. Anyway, I recently ended up with a fanny pack for mostly irrelevant new travel backpack reasons, and it seemed too nice to give away, but I had no idea what I would use it for since I already have a daypack for short hikes. But on a whim, I took it to the Indy 500, and gosh darn it, this little bag is exactly what I've been missing on race weekends.

Usually, I just show up to a race with a backpack, because those are big enough to fit a laptop, and I need my laptop. But I don't always want to carry a backpack around, and as a result, I end up stuffing my pockets with more stuff than said pockets are meant to carry. It's inconvenient, but it's less inconvenient than carrying a backpack at all times. You know what's been incredibly convenient, though? This silly multi-colored fanny pack that I (in retrospect, incorrectly) never would have spent money to buy if I'd seen it in a store.

It's too small for my laptop, but it fits pretty much everything else I could possibly want to carry, especially at a race where the weather could turn at any moment. Glasses case? Altoids? Ear plugs? Phone charger? Off-brand AirPods? Sunscreen? A spare watch? Mid-day meds? A bottle of liquid adult nutrients? My new fanny pack has room for all the race essentials. It's also compact and adjustable enough that I can't think of anything better suited for a race. And you can carry one with a backpack? Clearly, I've been missing out. 

But we learn, and we grow. And maybe publicly admitting my mistake will be the nudge you need to finally pull the trigger on a new fanny pack before your next race. Even if they — well, I guess now it's "we" — look like dorks, I'm telling you, the fanny pack people were right. The fanny pack is the key to race weekend enlightenment. 

Man discovers purse

Fanny pack worn around the waist Lalita Chemello/Jalopnik

If you regularly carry a handbag, you're probably thinking, "Yeah, dude, women figured that out forever ago. You just discovered the purse." Which is true. To an extent. But I'm not new to bags. I like bags. Ordering a different bag is how I ended up with this one. I'd probably own a Frank Clegg duffle if I had more money, and back when I still used Instagram, it took Céline several months to learn that a guy who doesn't have "buy himself Frank Clegg" money doesn't magically have "spend Marketplace motorcycle money on a bag for someone else" money.

The real problem was, I hadn't owned a fanny pack since I was a kid, and I mostly used them for hiking. The scratch-and-dent-sale daypack I bought off a friend may be showing its age, but it still works great, so why would I spend money on a new thing that would do the same thing as something I already owned? On the other hand, when a brand offers to throw a fanny pack in for free if you buy some stuff you already planned to buy, how can you say no?

Do I endorse buying this specific fanny pack? I don't know. It works great for its newly discovered purpose, seems well-constructed, and I can't imagine I'll need to replace it for at least another decade, if not two. But I also don't know the fanny pack market well enough to say this specific bag is the best one overall or even the best one for you. But a fanny pack generally? You absolutely need one of those.

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