The History Behind The Most Bizarre Single-Wheeled Vehicle Ever Conceived

The Dynasphere, like all monowheels before and after it, suffered from a laundry list of engineering shortfalls that made it terrifying to operate in the real world. The biggest one was probably "gerbling" — the internal carriage turning with the wheel. A monowheel moves when the internal carriage climbs the inside of the wheel, and gravity pulls the wheel forward. It is a theory that works fine under gentle, steady acceleration. However, when you slam on the brakes or hit a sudden obstacle, the momentum doesn't just cease, and the internal carriage doesn't just stay level. Instead, the force carries the occupants up and over, swinging them like a pendulum — or like a gerbil inside a running wheel.

Then there is the nightmare of steering. The Dynasphere had a steering wheel like a normal car, but unlike a normal car, turning the Dynasphere's steering wheel caused the internal carriage to tilt to the steering wheel's direction, tipping the entire vehicle to one side or the other. So, to make a turn, you had to lean a one-ton passenger vehicle at the precise angle required for the speed you were traveling. Leaning while slowing down could tip the vehicle over to its side.

Weatherproofing — or lack thereof — was another problem. The Dynasphere was open to the elements. Even if Purves had fitted it with a windshield or windows, the design meant that the entire latticed tire spun directly over and around the passengers. So if it rained or you passed over a wet or muddy patch, the giant spinning tire would act like a massive conveyor belt, scooping up the water and muck and lifting it above the cabin.