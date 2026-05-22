These Are The Wildest Things You Have Witnessed While Driving

I was sitting a a red light with cross traffic turning into our lanes on a left arrow. This is a semi rural divided highway with the occasional cross light. A truck came up from behind us and swerved around and into the intersection at 60-70mph hitting an Acura integra making a turn.

Both cars totaled. The truck driver destroyed the whole front of his car but wandered up tot the woman pinned in the Acura to say sorry, then walked back and tried to drive away. Hammered drunk. The other driver was panicked and hurt, when I noticed a few things in the car that looked off. A bag was in the back caught on the hatch frame, and several toys where in the car. She had a toddler in the rear of the car in the crash. No toddler, no hatch glass, no car seat, nothing there now. I walked down to the ditch by the road and found a little girl strapped in the car seat 75 feet or so from where the crash happened. She was in the tall grass in shock. with a little scratch on her face. She was scared but alert.

Fire and police arrived, they got the woman out, the man arrested, and the little girl in a flight to the children's hospital. Man went to jail. woman was injured but recovered. Little girl was fine but for that little scratch.

When the cars hit, her seat and all was thrown out the hatch and into the ditch. She was buckled in the car seat, but the seat was not properly buckled into the car. I had to testify in court twice. I was amazed at the distance that little girl flew.