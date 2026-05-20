I've spent a lot of time behind the wheel of a car, so I've seen a lot of strange and surprising things, but the single experience that I can recall being utterly bewildered by was watching someone's car burst into flames on the 710 freeway. I was driving in the left lane on the 710 freeway heading south, when I glanced over to my right and saw a cute green second-generation Hyundai Accent traveling alongside me. While I was glancing, I watched a burst of flames erupt from under the hood. In case you're wondering, yes, this car was not included in the massive Hyundai Kia engine fire recall from a few years ago.

The young woman behind the wheel pulled over into the emergency lane and got out of the burning car, so my friend and I decided to pull over to make sure she was alright. She said she was fine, but that she was driving as normal when suddenly flames started shooting out of the air vents in the interior and then the burst of flames erupted from under the hood. She then went back to her actively burning car and casually grabbed her purse out of the passenger side. My friend and I asked if she needed help but she said she was fine, so we went on our merry way. I still think about how wild that experience was. What's the wildest thing you've witnessed while driving?