Here's What The 3-3-3 Road Trip Rule Means

Summertime is here, and you're itching to hit the open road in your RV, camper, overlanding van, or your daily-driver with a rooftop tent equipped. The kids are out of school, and you want to take advantage of this country's natural beauty. You've been cooped up all winter, and this spring has been wet and gross, but now it's warm outside and you're ready to sleep out under the stars with the whole family. You've been on camping trips before, but they seemed hectic and rushed, so you want to calm this one down. Enter the three-three-three method.

If this is the first you're hearing of it, 3-3-3 is a way to turn your driving holiday into a slower-paced and more comfortable experience. It breaks down into three simple rules: Don't drive more than 300 miles in a day, arrive to your campsite no later than 3pm each day, and book your stay at each campground for at least three nights. Far too much of modern life is rushing from place to place, never taking in the sights or staying put. The triple-three way of life gives you an excuse to slow down and be present.

If you follow these three simple rules, it's possible that you'll not only find that you're enjoying yourself more, but your trip could be safer and even less expensive. When your trip is over, you probably won't have driven quite as many miles, but you'll have better memories, and you'll likely have enjoyed the trip more.