What's The Best Muscle Car You've Ever Driven?
High-performance vehicles are the only cars that the Big Three still produce and sell domestically. Mass-market model lineups are nearly exclusively crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks. While Chevrolet has gone all-in on its rear mid-engined Corvette, Ford and Dodge still offer powered front-engined, rear-wheel-drive machines. There isn't any hidden reason why they have survived lineup cullings other than we love them and keep buying them.
What is the best muscle car you've ever driven? These American-bred machines have captured the imaginations of millions of car enthusiasts for over half a century. While muscle cars offered unabashed power forced through the rear wheels, they were a far more accessible product than sports cars imported from the other side of the Atlantic. Late '60s classics have aged like fine wine, and their reserve prices at auctions have swelled over the decades to match that reputation. I can't argue that the cars aren't worth a massive sum.
You know a muscle car when you see it
Has your personal definition of a muscle car shifted over the past few decades? While traditionally categorized as pony cars, recent generations of the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro have been included under the muscle car banner as these kinds of cars became rarer sights in showrooms. Dodge attempted to push the definition by equipping the latest Charger Daytona with two electric motors, but the decision was poorly received by the car-loving public.
That being said, European-inspired sports cars have never been considered muscle cars. Despite the American-ness of the Dodge Viper, very few people would put the front-engined V10 monster in the same league as the Charger or Challenger. I'm sure it's not because Lamborghini helped develop the Viper's aluminum V10 engine.
Please, don't hesitate to mention the best muscle car you've driven in the comments section below. Let's know if having that much power under your right foot caught you off guard.