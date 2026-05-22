What's The Best Muscle Car You've Ever Driven?

High-performance vehicles are the only cars that the Big Three still produce and sell domestically. Mass-market model lineups are nearly exclusively crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks. While Chevrolet has gone all-in on its rear mid-engined Corvette, Ford and Dodge still offer powered front-engined, rear-wheel-drive machines. There isn't any hidden reason why they have survived lineup cullings other than we love them and keep buying them.

What is the best muscle car you've ever driven? These American-bred machines have captured the imaginations of millions of car enthusiasts for over half a century. While muscle cars offered unabashed power forced through the rear wheels, they were a far more accessible product than sports cars imported from the other side of the Atlantic. Late '60s classics have aged like fine wine, and their reserve prices at auctions have swelled over the decades to match that reputation. I can't argue that the cars aren't worth a massive sum.