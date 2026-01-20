What're The Differences Between Mack And Peterbilt Semi Trucks?

Among the handful of power players in the business of building Class 8 semi trucks, both Peterbilt and Mack garner a sizable chuck of the market. Data for 2023, reported by FleetOwner, shows that Peterbilt sells far more trucks, with 14.9% market share versus Mack's 6.8%. But beyond sales, what sets these brands apart?

Mack was founded in 1900 by a pair of brothers, Jack and Gus Mack. Since then, it has changed hands a few times, and it's been under the Volvo Group, now part of Zhejiang Geely Holding, since 2000. Mack Trucks are made primarily in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia, but Volvo Group is working on a new site in Mexico to expand its production. Mack is generally known for its heavy-duty construction, having forged this reputation during two world wars, and its durability, shown by its success in industrial applications.

Theodore A. Peterman launched Peterbilt much later, in 1939. In 1958, the Pacific Car & Foundry Company (Paccar) assumed ownership, which continues to this day. And Peterbilt isn't alone among semi truck brands Paccar owns. Paccar builds Class 8 trucks primarily in a large plant in Texas, but also has a facility in Quebec. According to a poll conducted by ET Transport, 42% of 2,000 truckers surveyed believe Peterbilt 579s are the best trucks available for interior comfort.

In terms of price, you can find a 2026 Mack Pioneer sleeper model anywhere from just under $161,000 up to nearly $215,000. A 2026 Peterbilt 579 sleeper , meanwhile, can be found between $169,000 and almost $220,000, making them about even, depending on sleeper size, options, and trim.