Michelin's Strange PLR Tire-Testing Car Was A 10-Wheeled Fever Dream

In 1972, global tire giant Michelin needed a new way to test bus and truck tires. So, the French brand set to work building the ultimate mobile tire testing rig. The result was the Michelin Poids Lourd Rapide (PLR). Though most fans and historians will likely refer to it as the "Mille Pattes", or "centipede" in French. At a glance, the PLR looks like a Citroën DS station wagon got the stretch limo treatment and grew six extra tires in the process.

In 1935, Michelin became the controlling shareholder of French carmaker Citroën. Fast-forward over four decades, and Michelin's close relationship with the automaker prompted the PLR to use a DS as a base vehicle. It might look like a Citroën, but it certainly isn't powered like one. Instead of a factory Citroën engine, the Mille Pattes packs two 250-horsepower Chevrolet 350-cubic-inch V8s at the rear of the rig. That's right: This thing puts 16 cylinders behind the cockpit, just like the larger-than-life Bugatti Veyron.

But unlike the Veyron, which required extreme tire technology to set its speed record, the purpose of the PLR was to test tires. To accomplish that task, the engineers built a movable hub into the back of the Mille Pattes. Once underway, an engineer could lower the test tire to the track surface at speed, adjust the camber, test braking, and apply up to 7,716 pounds of force to the tire using a hydraulic system, bumping the number of tires touching the road to 11. Factor in the two engines, two radiators, and test equipment, and the PLR weighs in at 20,172 pounds. But that didn't stop the so-called centipede from track-testing tires at up to 96 mph.