Do Turbos Use Air-To-Water Or Water-To-Air Intercoolers?

Saab opened the floodgates for reliable turbo performance back in the '80s, and automakers haven't stopped innovating since. BMW used single and dual turbochargers to make the most of its engines' displacements, and some brands have even put little electric motors in turbochargers to minimize lag, such as Porsche in the new 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid. One of the most commonplace aspects of turbocharging that ensures maximum power and efficiency is the use of an intercooler, of which there are two types: air-to-air and air-to-water.

The basic concept of an intercooler is that it cools the intake air after it has been compressed and heated up by the turbocharger. Like an engine's radiator, it's a form of heat exchanger. This is important, as hot air is less dense and therefore less oxygen-rich than cooler air, which means the engine won't produce as much power. It also means the engine control unit (ECU) must pull ignition timing to accommodate, which reduces power even more. However, when H2O is involved to help cool the air, is this an air-to-water or water-to-air intercooler? Let's survey what the professionals say and discuss what the correct nomenclature is.