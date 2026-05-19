How Saab's APC Opened The Floodgates For Stupendous Turbo Power

If you're a little unsure of how turbocharging works, it's simple: the engine's exhaust gas spins a turbine, which is connected via a shaft to the compressor wheel, which sucks in additional, pressurized air and sends it to the intake manifold. That air is cooled along the way by an intercooler, and when mixed with the appropriate amount of fuel, it creates more power than the engine would have without it.

Developed in 1980, APC centers around controlling exhaust gas flow with the help of the wastegate, which, by default, works by opening a door to let the exhaust gas bypass the turbine when boost exceeds a certain threshold, thus controlling the speed at which it spins. Lower turbine speed means less boost and less power. Higher turbine speed means more boost and more power.

In Saabs with APC, a sensor keeps an eye out for knock as boost pressure is being fed into the engine. Once knock occurs, instead of telling the ignition system to advance or slow down timing, APC triggers the wastegate to open, cutting boost pressure. "The small, accelerometer-like sensor is one element of a feedback loop, which also contains a compact electronic brain and a solenoid valve," Don Sherman wrote for Car And Driver back in 1980. "This valve is in turn plumbed into the boost-pressure line to the waste gate."

If there's no knock, the solenoid valve is modulated to control boost pressure up to the factory-limited 7.25 PS. When detonation is detected, the sensor tells the brain to move the solenoid and thus open the wastegate. This reduces boost pressure and prevents detonation before it can wreak havoc inside the engine.