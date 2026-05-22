Here's What It Took To (Hopefully) Stop The 700-HP V10 Continental's Custom-Built Engine From Blowing Itself Up (Again)

As you can imagine, there aren't a lot of companies out there that sell out-of-the-box oil pressure solutions for 40-valve Triton V10s that have been modified to make big power in a sedan. According to the video, one potential solution would be a high-volume pump from a Mustang GT500 and a few billet gears, but in their case, that wouldn't work because their build already had one. Another solution could have been to use a larger oil pan, but that also wouldn't work because there wasn't enough room for a bigger pan. And an Accusump system reportedly felt like replacing one bandaid with another.

So, what was the fix? A dry sump system, of course. Or, more specifically, a direct-mount oil pump that didn't need all the external hoses that would have made packaging far more complicated. Is it something a regular person needs or would benefit in any real way from adding to their Camry? Nope. But the Camry you buy new at the Toyota dealer also doesn't have a Triton V10 under the hood that was never supposed to make this kind of power.

The new dry sump system may be a bit of a Frankenstein's monster of available components, but for now, it looks like it's done its job. Now we just have to wait for the next video, which should include a dyno run to demonstrate just how much power this build actually makes now that can maintain oil pressure above 4,500 RPM. Will we see more than 700 hp, or will the engine just blow up again? There's only one way to find out.