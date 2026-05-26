What Does It Take To Repair A Rusty Car Frame?

You've told us before about the rustiest cars you've ever tried to save, so we know some Jalopnik readers will be all too familiar with this process. For a car frame that's so rusted it's become structurally weakened, the only real solution is to cut that rust out and replace it with fresh metal. But while cosmetic repairs such as fenders can be handled by most people, it's crucial to consult an authorized auto body shop for more structural frame repairs first.

As before, the first step is to prep the car and yourself, and then begin cleaning the area. Brush off loose rust, and then use something abrasive to clean it up further, so the condition can be properly assessed. You can then use an angle grinder to remove any compromised surfaces until you reach clean metal. At this point, the frame is ready for new parts to be welded in. If you have a repair panel ready, trim the frame to suit with the angle grinder. If you need to fabricate a repair piece instead, use cardboard to create a template for the hole. This will eliminate guesswork when it comes to cutting out a repair piece from fresh sheet metal.

All that's standing between you and a solid frame now is to weld that piece in. Tack-weld the piece first, and then stitch-weld around the perimeter to finish, alternating sides to avoid heating up one area too much. Now just clean up the welds with the angle grinder, dress them with seam sealer to prevent further corrosion, and complete the job with a rust protectant of your choice, be that primer and paint, or an alternative underbody coating.