Here's How Much A 2021 Tesla Model S Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Tesla Model S proved to the world that an electric car can be quick, efficient, stylish, and practical, all while being on the bleeding edge of technological and safety features, which is why we named it the most important car of the 20th century. In fact, Tesla has been consistently improving the Model S and its features since it debuted in 2012, while also addressing its various faults and niggles. But despite its significance and reputation for kickstarting the EV production race, the brand's flagship sedan is not immune to depreciation.

The 2021 model, in particular, launched with updated Long Range and Plaid trim variants. The Model S Long Range Plus 4D started at about $70,620, while the range-topping Model S Plaid had a base price of $141,190. However, according to Car Edge, it depreciated by 69% after five years, with the first three years hitting the hardest and seeing the most loss in value. Of course, its actual value depends on factors like vehicle condition, trim variant, and mileage, but the depreciation numbers are somewhat similar to those of Kelly Blue Book's (KBB) forecast.

According to KBB, the 2021 Tesla Model S has a resale value of about $34,000, while current trade-in values sit at around $33,200. Meanwhile, the mesmerizingly quick 2021 Model S Plaid has a trade-in value of $46,800 and a fair purchase price of around $50,300. For reference, the Tesla Model 3 depreciated a bit slower in the same five-year period than a comparable Model S of similar vintage.