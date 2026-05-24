While NASCAR Euro Ran Michelin, BFGoodrich, Continental And Hoosier Rubber, U.S. Races Stayed Loyal To One Brand
Avid NASCAR fans have probably noticed that the tires used on American and European NASCARs aren't the same. For decades, U.S. stock cars have raced on Goodyear rubber, but it's a different tale across the pond. The tire scene for NASCAR Euro has become considerably more crowded — and inherently more competitive.
Since 1954, Goodyear has been a major partner with NASCAR. Although the sport continues to evolve, Goodyear has remained the exclusive tire supplier for NASCAR's Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series in America since 1997. When you watch a Cup race and see every car on identical rubber, you're watching the result of an arrangement that's older than the U.S. interstate highway system.
That exclusivity hasn't always been uncontested. Goodyear feuded with Hoosier from 1988 to 1994 to be the dominant rubber of NASCAR. With the two companies competing for the fastest — but not the safest — tire in the sport, softer compounds became prioritized. The softer tires wore out quicker and led to the fatal accidents of Neil Bonnett and Rodney Orr in 1994. Hoosier was quickly blamed for the accidents and their reputation was shattered, leaving Goodyear as the sole force in NASCAR.
A different picture in Europe
The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series — NASCAR's official European series, which dared to exhibit a stock car on ice in France — has operated under a much more open tire environment. Michelin served as the series' tire partner for its first nine seasons. Tire rights hopped between BFGoodrich (2018) and General Tire (2019-2020) before ironically leaving Hoosier as the series' exclusive tire supplier since 2021.
When asked whether Michelin had any interest in competing for NASCAR's American business, the answer from a Michelin source was a blunt "no." The meeting NASCAR reportedly held with Michelin was described as "mid-level" and focused on touring and regional series — not the Cup program. Other major manufacturers like Pirelli, Yokohama, and Toyo, have similarly shown little appetite to take on NASCAR on American soil.
Part of this likely comes down to proximity and market fit. Tire manufacturers tend to invest heavily in racing programs that connect with their core customer base. Michelin's strongest consumer markets and brand identity in motorsport are built around European racing — Formula 1, WEC, and MotoGP. Meanwhile, Goodyear – an American company with an ever-expanding lineup, headquartered in Akron, Ohio – is deeply woven into American motorsport identity in a way no European manufacturer can easily replicate or reasonably expect to displace. The result is a sport that looks unified on the surface but runs on fundamentally different rubber depending on where the race is held.