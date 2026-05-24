While NASCAR Euro Ran Michelin, BFGoodrich, Continental And Hoosier Rubber, U.S. Races Stayed Loyal To One Brand

Avid NASCAR fans have probably noticed that the tires used on American and European NASCARs aren't the same. For decades, U.S. stock cars have raced on Goodyear rubber, but it's a different tale across the pond. The tire scene for NASCAR Euro has become considerably more crowded — and inherently more competitive.

Since 1954, Goodyear has been a major partner with NASCAR. Although the sport continues to evolve, Goodyear has remained the exclusive tire supplier for NASCAR's Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series in America since 1997. When you watch a Cup race and see every car on identical rubber, you're watching the result of an arrangement that's older than the U.S. interstate highway system.

That exclusivity hasn't always been uncontested. Goodyear feuded with Hoosier from 1988 to 1994 to be the dominant rubber of NASCAR. With the two companies competing for the fastest — but not the safest — tire in the sport, softer compounds became prioritized. The softer tires wore out quicker and led to the fatal accidents of Neil Bonnett and Rodney Orr in 1994. Hoosier was quickly blamed for the accidents and their reputation was shattered, leaving Goodyear as the sole force in NASCAR.