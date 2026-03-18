Used Porsche Macans Are Finally Popping Up For Less Than $10,000

The least-expensive Porsche Macan I was able to find is a 2015 Porsche Macan S in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, that's listed for $8,675. Instead of the base model's four-cylinder, that S on the back means you get a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that's good for 340 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque, quad exhaust tips, and all the luxury and performance features Porsche added over the base model. For under $9,000. Officially, it even has a clean title, although with 196,416 miles on the odometer, I'm not sure this particular car counts as a good deal.

If you have ever so slightly more money to spend, the better deal appears to be this 2017 Porsche Macan S that's currently down in Deland, Florida. It's still a Macan S, is two model years newer, comes painted in Mahogany Metallic paint instead of boring black, has better wheels, and only has about 145,000 miles on it. That's a lot of miles, but it's still a full 50,000 less than the mileage on the New Jersey Macan, and if you're looking for true, low-mile examples at the sub-$10,000 price point, I don't know what to tell you. It's a Porsche Macan S that costs $9,995. It's going to have miles on it.

That said, I think I found a slightly better deal up in Madison Heights, Michigan. There, you can get a 2015 Porsche Macan S with only 130,987 miles on it for only $9,999. Which means that for only an extra $4, you get a car with about 15,000 fewer miles on it. Personally, I prefer the Florida Porsche's spec, since white really isn't my color, and I don't like the wheels as much, but I can also admit those are preferences, and not everyone will agree.

So, what do you say? Who's ready to throw slightly less than $10,000 at a sporty crossover that may or may not bankrupt you once the maintenance and repair bills start rolling in? It could easily become a financial disaster, but you don't know that for sure. For all we know, a 200,000-mile Porsche Macan could be freakishly affordable to keep on the road. Probably not, but why let reality get in the way of having a little fun.