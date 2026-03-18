Used Porsche Macans Are Finally Popping Up For Less Than $10,000
I've said it before, but one of the most annoying things about Porsches is driving one for the first time and realizing, "Oh, that's why these thing are so expensive." I'm not going to pretend the $137,850 that Porsche charges for a new, base-model 911 is remotely affordable for 99% of U.S. buyers, but at least there's the used market. Except all that demand keeps prices high, even on Porsche's least-exciting models. That said, if you're willing to shop the absolute bottom of the pre-owned Porsche market, you can find some tempting deals, like used Macans for less than $10,000.
As a compact crossover, the Macan isn't the used Porsche most enthusiasts have their eyes on, but as the least-expensive Porsche you can buy new, it's also felt like it's been frustratingly resistant to depreciation. Eventually, though, time comes for us all, and used Macans are finally starting to show up for less than $10,000. We aren't talking about the most desirable, low-mile examples that include a full maintenance history, but hey, they're still Porsches.
Will you be able to tell how much deferred maintenance you'll have to take care of until you take one in for a pre-purchase inspection? Probably not. Is it worth the gamble? Who's to say. But let's also not pretend it's not still tempting. If you're shopping for a cheap Porsche, you can probably do better, but if you're shopping for a cheap compact crossover, why not at least check out a heavily depreciated Macan? You may not be able to afford a new one, but almost anyone can afford (to buy) a sub-$10,000 crossover.
Cheap Porsche Macans
The least-expensive Porsche Macan I was able to find is a 2015 Porsche Macan S in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, that's listed for $8,675. Instead of the base model's four-cylinder, that S on the back means you get a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that's good for 340 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque, quad exhaust tips, and all the luxury and performance features Porsche added over the base model. For under $9,000. Officially, it even has a clean title, although with 196,416 miles on the odometer, I'm not sure this particular car counts as a good deal.
If you have ever so slightly more money to spend, the better deal appears to be this 2017 Porsche Macan S that's currently down in Deland, Florida. It's still a Macan S, is two model years newer, comes painted in Mahogany Metallic paint instead of boring black, has better wheels, and only has about 145,000 miles on it. That's a lot of miles, but it's still a full 50,000 less than the mileage on the New Jersey Macan, and if you're looking for true, low-mile examples at the sub-$10,000 price point, I don't know what to tell you. It's a Porsche Macan S that costs $9,995. It's going to have miles on it.
That said, I think I found a slightly better deal up in Madison Heights, Michigan. There, you can get a 2015 Porsche Macan S with only 130,987 miles on it for only $9,999. Which means that for only an extra $4, you get a car with about 15,000 fewer miles on it. Personally, I prefer the Florida Porsche's spec, since white really isn't my color, and I don't like the wheels as much, but I can also admit those are preferences, and not everyone will agree.
So, what do you say? Who's ready to throw slightly less than $10,000 at a sporty crossover that may or may not bankrupt you once the maintenance and repair bills start rolling in? It could easily become a financial disaster, but you don't know that for sure. For all we know, a 200,000-mile Porsche Macan could be freakishly affordable to keep on the road. Probably not, but why let reality get in the way of having a little fun.