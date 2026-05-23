Will Car Insurance Cover The Cost Of Frame Damage Repairs?

Frame damage is among the most serious outcomes of a car accident. Also called the chassis, the frame is the foundational structure of a car. If compromised, everything from handling to occupant safety is affected. Whether your insurance will cover repairs depends on your coverage, how the damage occurred, and what your car is actually worth. Collision coverage typically applies here. If the damage stems from a covered incident, your insurer may approve repairs. The critical word is "may," as the insurer might also deem your car totaled.

The decision hinges on the vehicle's actual cash value. If repair costs surpass the car's appraised value, insurers will often declare it a total loss. Any subsequent repairs may result in a "rebuilt" title, and "rebuilt" vehicles typically lose resale value compared to clean title examples, with the severity of the original damage playing a role in how much value is lost.

Some states require used car dealers to disclose whether a vehicle has been salvaged or structurally damaged — though a private seller may not even be aware of prior damage if it occurred under a previous owner. It's best to have privately sold cars inspected for frame damage to avoid the worst horror scenarios.