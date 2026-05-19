If You Could Ride Shotgun With Any Historical Figure, Who Would It Be And Why?

Listen, you probably shouldn't have heroes. George Orwell would almost certainly caution against it himself, but if I had to pick a hero it would be him. Most people are introduced to Orwell's writings in middle school with books like "Animal Farm" and "1984." His name is now an adjective, which is rich because he wasn't a big on needless parts of speech like adjectives. While I also came to Orwell through his books, it was his essay "Politics and the English Language" that changed my life.

The guy fought against fascists in Spain and became disillusion with the Soviet Union so fast — being hunted by Communist hit squads will do that to a fella — he wrote "Animal Farm" at a time when other leftists were singing the USSR's praises. But it's the way the thought about what he wrote, and how he understood the power of language, captivated me from an early age. I'd wanted to be a writer my whole life, but when I read Orwell I felt like I knew what kind of writer I wanted to be.

Not that I've lived up to that vision one iota on the car website where we (used to) swear in the headlines. I do keep his 6 Rules for Writing in a frame on my desk. Aspire to greatness no matter what you do, folks.

It would be cool to hear about his youth serving in the Imperial Police in Burma, what it was like being homeless in Paris, his boring, tedious and heroic time in Spain and how he escaped the Communists. He didn't really have a history of being much of a driver and I couldn't find what car he drove, so something sedate. A cruiser. Nothing German though. A cushy Jaguar XJR, perhaps?

Orwell died at age 46 in 1950 of complications associated with tuberculosis. So OK, we won't smoke any of his hand-rolled cigs. We'll just put on some jazz and he can recount his incredible life in detail as we drive off into the sunset. I don't want to tell him how right he was about everything. I just want to hear the old boy talk.