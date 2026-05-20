Adding A Sidecar To Your Harley-Davidson Isn't For The Faint Of Heart

"How hard could it be?" Ah, the famous last words before optimistically tackling a project. That, or "this should only take a couple of hours." It's a wrench-turning tale as old as time and perhaps the approach a confident Harley-Davidson owner would take when planning to attach a sidecar to their beloved hog. And by hog, we of course mean hog in terms of motorcycles, not a literal giant pig. The truth of attaching a little one-wheeled car to your Harley, on the other hand, isn't quite so straightforward. The Milwaukee motorcycle marque doesn't make it easy, either. H-D started offering factory motorcycle-sidecar combinations back in 1914. However, the Motor Company killed off sidecars by 2011 due to the popularity of the brand's trikes.

That leaves sidecar-seeking Harley fans with two options: buy a used model with a sidecar already attached, or build a combination with a rig and mounting hardware. But before you pull out your wallet, it's important to determine whether your Harley is up to the task of supporting a sidecar. While a torquey V-Twin should have enough gusto to contend with the added weight of a sidecar and passenger, your Harley's suspension must be healthy enough to support the added stresses of an attached sidecar.

If your motorcycle is up for the task, (safely) attaching a sidecar to your favorite Harley isn't as simple as just bolting an aftermarket model to the side of the bike and calling it a day. To do the job right, you've got to get things positioned just right, including determining proper lean-out and toe-in. Then there's the matter of attaching the thing safely and securely. If that wasn't enough, riding a sidecar-equipped motorcycle is completely different from a standard, factory setup.