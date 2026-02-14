Why We Call Motorcycles Hogs, And The Harley-Davidson Story Behind It

Americans have a love/hate relationship with pigs. Many people think of them as dirty, greedy creatures who love to roll around in the mud, yet they're also known to be impressively intelligent and make good pets. (For what it's worth, you can also use them to power a transatlantic flight.) The word "hog," though, hasn't gained much in the way of a positive reputation — unless you're a fan of the 1980s Washington NFL team. But the term certainly gets a warm welcome at Harley-Davidson rallies, where riders have a long history of referring to their bikes that way. Just be aware the practice has its origins in the pigs-as-pets department.

The starting point was one of Harley-Davidson's early factory racing teams. The first was fielded to little success in 1914, but the years after saw Harleys become the bikes of choice for motorcycle racing, with the company's teams grabbing checkered flag after checkered flag. Harley-Davidson remained a formidable force in the sport after World War I, and somewhere along the way, in the early 1920s, one Harley team rider, Ray Weisharr, decided to get his own pet piglet, which he named Johnny.

It must have been a close relationship, as Ray began taking Johnny with him on victory laps after Harley wins. And with the company racking up so many victories, Johnny spent a lot of time in the public eye. The Harley Hogs ended up becoming a nickname for the team as a result, helped by the fact that — per the press at the time — the team was "hogging" all the wins. Consider that chapter one in our story.