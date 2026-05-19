Ocean-To-Ocean Rail Route Used By Hyundai Could Make Panama Canal Shipping Obsolete

Whether natural or man-made, the global economy relies on cargo traffic flowing through several maritime chokepoints. There are plenty of people standing at a gas pump right now wishing there was a way to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Well, a different bypass is coming. A land-based alternative to the Panama Canal is scheduled to open in Mexico next month.

The Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT) will link the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans with a 188-mile railroad system. While it might seem counterintuitive to offload cargo from a ship to transit across Mexico by train before loading onto another ship, more and more frequent droughts are limiting traffic through the Panama Canal.

The Interoceanic Corridor was approved by the Mexican government in 2019 to stimulate the economy of Southern Mexico by taking advantage of the Panama Canal's inability to keep up with demand. The CIIT might not be fully opened, but Hyundai Glovis has already trialed the system last year. The Korean automaker's logistics arm shipped 900 vehicles from the Pacific to the Atlantic. According to Automotive Logistics, the cars arrived at the Port of Salina Cruz from South Korea. The vehicles were transported north by rail in two batches on 50 Bi-Max freight cars to the Port of Coatzacoalcos on the Atlantic side. The crossing took nine hours, but that figure becomes six days when factoring in the cargo's time in port at either end.