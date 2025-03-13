Trump Considers Using The Military To Take Over The Panama Canal

Donald Trump — the "Everything's Computer" President — is directing the U.S. military to come up with options for getting more troops to Panama so he can reach his goal of "reclaiming" the Panama Canal. I'd say we live in hell, but I fear this is far too stupid for the devil.

In any case, the U.S. Southern Command is apparently developing potential plans that vary from somewhat reasonable ideas like partnering more closely with the Panamanian military to less likely — more drastic — measures like sending U.S. troops to seize the Canal by force, according to NBC News. Something like that would be set in motion depending on how much the Panamanian military agrees to partner with the U.S. The real end goal is to diminish China's influence over the 50-mile-long canal.

Of course, both China and Panama say there isn't any interference in the canal, a waterway whose neutrality is actually enshrined in Panama's Constitution, NBC News says. Since Trump took office and started making all of the hubbub about the canal, China has hit back, accusing the U.S. of "coercion" to pressure Panamanian officials to block Chinese aid projects.

Now, Defense Secretary and party boy Pete Hegseth is set to visit Panama sometime in April. Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Panamanian president that "the status quo is unacceptable" regarding China's presence in Panama, according to the Associated Press.