Long before the dawn of the modern industrial era, humans discovered a little trick for moving people, food, and other goods with incredible efficiency — water routes. All they had to do was load their cargo onto boats, and suddenly, everything got way easier. Even as technology has advanced, that's largely remained true, even today. And yet, Trump's war in Iran has gone so badly, the Wall Street Journal reports some companies in the Middle East have given up on the Strait of Hormuz and turned to convoys of trucks driving across the Arabian Desert.

Driving products across the desert may be slow and expensive, but now that Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz and decides how much it costs to get through, the bad option has now reportedly become the least-worst option for many companies. And it already sounds like a pretty serious operation. For example, the WSJ spoke with Bob Wilt, the CEO of Maaden, a state-controlled Saudi mining company, who's currently using a combination of trains and trucks to move fertilizer to ports Iran doesn't control.

In an attempt to make up for how much less efficient land routes are, Maaden is reportedly running thousands of trucks across the desert, essentially 24/7. "Six hundred became 1,600, became 2,000; now we've got 3,500 trucks running from the Gulf to the Red Sea," Wilt told the WSJ. Allegedly, it's actually working, too, and Wilt told the newspaper that spinning up the desert convoy would likely allow Maaden to clear out its backlog of unshipped fertilizer by the end of the months.