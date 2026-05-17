This 2003 Mazda Protege5 Manual Is The Definition Of Cheap, Slow, Practical Fun

Mazda's probably making more money these days selling sporty-ish crossovers with impressively luxurious cabins, but man, the Mazdaspeed days were so cool. At least until the warranty ran out, and you learned just how many problems a Mazdaspeed6 could have. But while Younger Me would have killed for a Mazdaspeed Protege, with age comes wisdom, and these days, I'm pretty sure my favorite non-Miata Mazda from that era was far more basic Protege5 with the five-speed manual. A hatchback that Cars & Bids so kindly just reminded me still looks outstanding.

Come on, tell me that's not a seriously good looking little hatchback. It isn't trying too hard. Nothing about it is shouting at you. And yet, it's still attractive and doesn't really even look all that dated, especially considering it's more than 20 years old. Okay, so this particular Protege5 appears to have previously been wrecked, and the repaint isn't exactly what I would call "equal to or better than OEM spec," but it's fine. The car's old enough to vote, and it'll probably sell for cheap-ish used motorcycle money.

Now, if you're looking for a straight-line speed machine, this is not your car. The transmission's a five-speed manual, sure, but the engine is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder that only made 130 horsepower and 135 pound-feet of torque when it was new, all the way back when Nickelback was on the radio. My brother actually owned one, and while I don't remember the exact year, it couldn't have been more than 10 years old at that point. Even then, that car didn't feel quick.