What's The Difference Between Fuel Stabilizer And Fuel Treatment?

Car maintenance is more than just changing critical fluids at the manufacturer's recommended service interval and replacing wear items like brake pads, brake rotors, dampers, and clutches. Depending on how, or how often, one sails the seas of concrete on their trusty steed — or the fuel they use — it's important to maintain its fuel system, too.

More often than not, doing so involves pouring a type of concoction in the tank while filling it with gasoline or diesel. But not just any old solvent or flammable liquid. Sorry, alcoholic beverage connoisseurs, Spirytus may have a mighty kick to it, but it doesn't belong in an internal combustion engine.

Instead, there's a huge range of common products that can be found in any auto parts store, all with the aim of treating or stabilizing the fuel in your tank. But treating and stabilizing the fuel are not the same thing, and it's important not to conflate the two. But what exactly is the difference between fuel treatment and fuel stabilizer? Let's unscrew the cap, remove the tiny seal, and pour in some knowledge on this topic.