What Automotive Project Would Be Your Dream To Complete?

We all have dream project cars, the things we'd love to spend our days working on rather than fixing the shitboxes we already own. Why work on the real broken car in front of you when you can dream up a cooler car that's broken in more interesting, easier-to-fix ways? Sure, you may be stuck with an Impala that needs its brakes bled, but in your wildest dreams you could have a WRX with a shiny new set of Cadillac calipers — which, unfortunately, also need to be bled.

Today, we're talking about your dream automotive projects. Not the cars you want to do them on — we get it, we all want an old air-cooled Porsche or a Toyota 2000GT — but what you actually want to do to those cars. Throw some extra boost at an FD RX-7? K-swap a Subaru BRZ? Today, we're talking about the actual greasy-knuckle jobs you'd like to do.