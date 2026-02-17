When To Resurface Brake Rotors – And When You Should Just Replace Them

Are you hearing that squeal or feeling that vibration when you press on the brake? Then you're probably in one of two camps — either you're a little tight on cash right now and you're hoping you can get by with just resurfacing your rotors when you replace the pads, or you're willing to spend the extra money to go straight to replacing the rotors, "just to be safe." But it's not always recommended to replace your rotors. The manufacturers have specific guidelines about that sort of thing.

If rotors still meet spec, staying above the minimum thickness set by the manufacturers, without cracks or excessive warping, replacing them may not be necessary. Of course, if they are under that minimum thickness or even just a little cracked, it's time to replace those rotors. As much as you may want to avoid the expense of new rotors, there are just some things surfacing can't fix, like grooves that are too deep. Trying to fix those kinds of grooves by resurfacing can take enough off of the rotor surface so that it is thinner than the minimum thickness.

If you want to avoid having to get new rotors, the best thing you can do is to get your brakes serviced as soon as you detect something wrong, like the squeal or vibration we mentioned earlier. Letting a pad wear down can mess up your rotors beyond repair. So it's best to catch it early.