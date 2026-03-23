What's Your Favorite Car From A Dead Brand?
Nothing lasts forever, and that includes brands in the automotive marketplace. Unless you're talking about, like, the Fords or Chevrolets of the world, manufacturers come and go (and someday those will too). Case in point; Packard, which was once so solidly place in the automotive world it boasted one of the largest manufacturing centers in the world, went belly up in 1958 after a disastrous merger with another dead company, Studebaker.
But we don't need to go even that far back in the past. It wasn't all that long ago that you could buy a brand new Saturn or Fisker, for instance. The past is littered with such dead companies, but that doesn't mean they didn't make great cars. Some were ahead of their time, some faced and uphill economic battle and some just didn't work out. So what I want to know is, of these dead car companies, which orphaned automobile is your favorite?
Saab 900 Turbo
Look, I never claimed to be God's most original girl; I'm just a recovering hipster who loves a Saab 900 Turbo as much as the next red-blooded car loving American of Swedish persuasion. (I'm not Swedish, but I do admire their work in the medium of gummy.) It's nothing to be ashamed of. Was its 158-horsepower four-banger quick? No. Was it sporty with that 3-speed automatic? Lord, no. But it was undeniably beautiful and full of character straight from the factory.
Saab had a long history of being bought and sold by companies that didn't really know what to do with it, which gave us some of the most eclectic designs in automotive history. While the company was founded to build fighter jets for the Swedish Air Force, the now defunct brand claims a much broader history, reaching back to the Swedish shipyards of the 1600s. Seems like a stretch to me, but I dig it anyway. Saab went away thanks to being owned by GM (a straight up serial killer of brands) and sold to even shakier companies that let the brand die out, but the memory of these handsome vehicles lives on in our hearts. So let's hear your favorite cars from long-gone brands.