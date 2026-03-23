What's Your Favorite Car From A Dead Brand?

Nothing lasts forever, and that includes brands in the automotive marketplace. Unless you're talking about, like, the Fords or Chevrolets of the world, manufacturers come and go (and someday those will too). Case in point; Packard, which was once so solidly place in the automotive world it boasted one of the largest manufacturing centers in the world, went belly up in 1958 after a disastrous merger with another dead company, Studebaker.

But we don't need to go even that far back in the past. It wasn't all that long ago that you could buy a brand new Saturn or Fisker, for instance. The past is littered with such dead companies, but that doesn't mean they didn't make great cars. Some were ahead of their time, some faced and uphill economic battle and some just didn't work out. So what I want to know is, of these dead car companies, which orphaned automobile is your favorite?