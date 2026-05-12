These Are The Cars You Took To Your Prom

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I spotted a group of teenagers this weekend at the local gas station clad in tuxes and sequined formal wear spilling out of some mom's Toyota Sequoia in what appeared to be a mission to find snacks and drinks. This scene will be playing out in gas stations and connivence stores across the country this month. Their chariot of choice, or forced upon them by parents, likely varied from daily drivers to riding high in a sweet limousine.

Whether it was prom, Grad (in Canada as I learned) or another formal coming-of-age celebration before entering an adulthood that's mostly parent-free, when I asked you about the car you took to prom, many of you arrived in style or some form of nostalgic cool that holds up well in our circles today.

Some of you have some chill people in your life — parents, siblings, or friends were all too kind to throw you the keys to something that would impress your date(s) or friends. Take a look at the last rides our fellow commenters took to the final "party" of their adolescence, and the car that might have been a formidable experience on their own.

... and I'm only slightly disappointed that not one of you included photos.