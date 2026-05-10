What Car Did You Take To The Prom?

It's prom season folks, which means teens across the country are dressing up to enjoy one final celebration of adolescence before donning cap and gown and becoming what society deems "adults." Sure, some time may have passed since you partook in this coming-of-age ritual, but you may still remember your date, what you wore, and who you danced with. Maybe your night ended much like the cliche storylines of "American Pie" or But for many who have scrolled the pages of Jalopnik, what might really stand out from prom night is what you arrived in.

The classic go-to prom ride for my prom era, which was the 2000s, was a limo. So many teen movies and TV shows of the time featured teens getting bussed around in the classy, long wheel-based vehicles for the big night. It was super cool to have a friend with parents that would rent one for your prom group, or kids would opt to split the cost between everyone riding in it. If the limo wasn't your taste or an option, but you also didn't have a cool or reliable ride to take to prom, your parents might have insisted you take the nicer family car. Or maybe that was the night dad finally tossed you the keys to his "do not touch" garage baby.