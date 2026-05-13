The Best Way To Prevent Drunk Driving Is To Use Confiscated Corvettes To Promote Awareness Says Long Island Police

Optics are everything. So, instead of the usual stuffy, conservative image that comes to mind when you envision the type of person who becomes a police officer, the Long Island Police Department thinks it has a new way to transcend this image. It seems that the department is using intimidation tactics to dissuade people from driving under the influence by entering a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe into its police fleet. The Vette was seized from someone who got caught driving under the influence of alcohol for a second time in 2022.

I'm not sure how seeing a seized C8 Corvette that's plastered with a police livery, lights, and "DWI seizure" graphics is going to somehow convince people who drink and drive to avoid doing so, but I guess increased visibility can't hurt. The C8 in question has just around 3,000 miles on its odometer, so the repeat DWI offender must have only taken it out on special occasions.