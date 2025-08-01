Hypercars Seized In $57M Fraud Scheme Are Going Up For Auction This Month

While none of the auction listings mention the role the cars played in the alleged fraud scheme, the resemblance is clear. The Bonhams listing for the Pagani Huayra R shows and mentions the "pink and blue vinyl wraps framing around the top fender intakes—a personalized touch that can be easily reversed in minutes." These are also clearly visible in the photos released by police.

The car has less than 124 miles, so it may not have seen any real track time despite being a track-only model. For an expected auction price between $2.8 and $3.4 million, it also includes extra tires, a drink fridge, and even a Huayra R simulator. (I'd gladly take that as a finder's fee if you happen to pick this up.)

Unfortunately, the super rare Apollo is not in as good condition. Though beautiful on the outside, the interior except for the dashboard and part of the fuel system were removed under the Rhees' ownership. Aside from a seat bucket and the remaining part of the fuel system, they are not included with the car despite its expected auction price of $2.5 to $3.5 million.

Perhaps the dubious history these cars now have can become one of their selling points. It's not every day you can buy a part of an alleged $57 million fraud scheme without legal entanglements.