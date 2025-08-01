Hypercars Seized In $57M Fraud Scheme Are Going Up For Auction This Month
Some hypercars that were seized by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police earlier this year appear to be included in the upcoming Quail Auction from Bonhams, going up for sale later this month during Monterey Car Week. They include a Bugatti Divo (one of 40) and Chiron Super Sport (one of 60), a Pagani Huayra R (one of 30), and an Apollo Intensa Emozione (one of ten, four of which are in the States).
While these cars are impressive in and of themselves, let's back up a bit and tell the story of where they came from. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Jong and Neelufar Rhee face 75 charges related to an elaborate fraud scheme that cost victims a total of $57 million. They are accused of luring rich clients to buy supercars through their businesses, Twisted Twins Motorsports, LLC, and Lusso Auto Spa, to sell to overseas clients at a promised significant profit. However, these clients apparently did not exist, and the Rhees allegedly kept the cars for themselves, as well as a 2,500-horsepower MTI V boat and other items for "personal enrichment." The Drive tells the whole story from a former employee's perspective. The cars up for auction appear to be among those police seized from the Rhees upon their arrest this past May.
A sad history
While none of the auction listings mention the role the cars played in the alleged fraud scheme, the resemblance is clear. The Bonhams listing for the Pagani Huayra R shows and mentions the "pink and blue vinyl wraps framing around the top fender intakes—a personalized touch that can be easily reversed in minutes." These are also clearly visible in the photos released by police.
The car has less than 124 miles, so it may not have seen any real track time despite being a track-only model. For an expected auction price between $2.8 and $3.4 million, it also includes extra tires, a drink fridge, and even a Huayra R simulator. (I'd gladly take that as a finder's fee if you happen to pick this up.)
Unfortunately, the super rare Apollo is not in as good condition. Though beautiful on the outside, the interior except for the dashboard and part of the fuel system were removed under the Rhees' ownership. Aside from a seat bucket and the remaining part of the fuel system, they are not included with the car despite its expected auction price of $2.5 to $3.5 million.
Perhaps the dubious history these cars now have can become one of their selling points. It's not every day you can buy a part of an alleged $57 million fraud scheme without legal entanglements.