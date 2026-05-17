How Ford Designed Its Capless Fuel Filler To Reduce Gasoline Theft

So why can't someone just pop over to Autozone and buy one of those funnels, and then proceed with the thievery? Although designs vary across manufacturers, modern cars have anti-siphon valves, screens, and other failsafes to deter fuel theft. However, that hasn't stopped creative folks from breaking out their ingenuity and stealing fuel.

Rising gas prices have led the desperate ones to bypass these anti-theft fuel setups with varying levels of intelligence, according to The Washington Post. In the case of Tasi Malala, an unfortunate resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, the thief not only made off with his fuel but also drilled a hole in the truck's gas tank, leaving Malala with a $3,000 repair bill. This form of theft is becoming increasingly popular these days.

While you can't necessarily blame capless fuel fillers in such situations, there are other scenarios where they can cause problems. Like when you find someone stranded on the road and genuinely want to help by lending them some fuel. Or maybe there's heavy snowfall and a power outage, and the empty emergency generator could be useful, if only you could siphon some fuel from your car.

You may stumble across other practical issues, like dust ingress and frozen flaps, according to GM Authority. The convenience and anti-theft logic are welcome, though. Love them or hate them, capless fuel fillers seem to be the way forward for internal-combustion cars.