Five Florida Men Use Magnets To Steal Diesel, A Money-Saving Tip We Cannot Endorse
I'm never going to judge someone for trying to save a few bucks, especially as gas prices continue to spiral out of control. However, might I suggest driving around for a bit and looking for lower prices or paying in cash to avoid credit card fees, rather than doing what these five jabronis in Florida did. That is, unless you're looking to do some serious jail time, which is exactly what this quintet of Florida men are facing at after a scheme to steal diesel went sideways.
These five silly geese allegedly used strong magnets to manipulate the fuel pump components, according to WEAR ABC3. While using magnets is apparently a fairly common method for stealing fuel, it is — as you may have imagined — highly illegal. If you aren't familiar with how magnets are used to steal diesel, don't feel bad. I wasn't either. Evidently, when placed on a fuel pump, a strong enough magnet can override its internal components. When that happens, the fuel can flow freely and bypass the payment system altogether.
I am very much recommending that you do not do this. These guys were caught on surveillance footage filling up multiple semi trucks with diesel fuel, WEAR reports, which is no surprise with all the cameras at gas stations these days. I'd also suggest not doing it in Florida, since the state passed stricter penalties for using magnets to manipulate gas pumps in July of 2023.
It's not exactly clear what they were going to do with the fuel, but I imagine the market for second-hand diesel probably isn't a huge one. One theory from Captain Brad Brady of the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement is that it could simply be for personal gain.
"Based off our experience with this, people that are engaging this type of fuel theft they're either selling the fuel on the black market or it could be associated with some other somewhat legitimate business," he said. "So, a trucking business, if you have an owner operator, one of his most expensive line item overheads is fuel."
Pump up the charges
The five men accused of the fuel theft are now facing a slew of charges for the crimes committed over multiple counties in northwest Florida. Sergio Machin, 37; Elieser Perez, 31; Sofiel Ferino, 55; Alain De Jesus Aguila-Martinez, 26; and Sediel Carrazana, 35, are all facing felony charges — including tampering with a fuel pump.
Oddly, there are actually two separate cases going on here. Aguila-Martinez was arrested in Pensacola, Florida, separately from the rest of the group, and he's now facing charges of larceny — tampering with/removing a retail fuel dispenser, organized fraud, retail fuel theft tampering, and petit theft, WEAR reported in another story.
The other four face charges of organized fraud, retail fuel theft by physically tampering with a fuel dispenser, and grand theft, according to a third WEAR report. It's not immediately clear if the two cases are connected to each other.
Brady also told the outlet that he wouldn't be surprised if the scheme crossed state borders out of Florida, and he expects there to be future arrests. There are apparently several open cases and multiple defendants still out there who are wanted for similar crimes.
So, now you know that you can theoretically steal fuel with magnets, but please do not, and if you do, I didn't tell you how.