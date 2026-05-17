Florida Man Had 'No Remorse' After Shooting At Car That Brake Checked Him

We've heard some wild road rage stories, but this one may take the cake. A Florida man (of course) has been arrested for a road rage incident, where he allegedly shot at an SUV several times, reports CBS12. The victims of the road rage were a family of four, including a child.

On the afternoon of April 29, a 911 caller reported a car-to-car shooting at the intersection of Wiggins Road and Highway 92, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The caller said a man was chasing and shooting at the SUV. The chase continued westbound on Highway 92, turned north on Park Road, and onto Interstate 4 east, with shots fired all along the way. The victims exited I-4 onto County Line Road while their pursuer continued east on I-4.

Deputies eventually located the victims and found multiple bullet holes in the car. One of them went through the back seat with a child booster seat in it.