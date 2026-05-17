Florida Man Had 'No Remorse' After Shooting At Car That Brake Checked Him
We've heard some wild road rage stories, but this one may take the cake. A Florida man (of course) has been arrested for a road rage incident, where he allegedly shot at an SUV several times, reports CBS12. The victims of the road rage were a family of four, including a child.
On the afternoon of April 29, a 911 caller reported a car-to-car shooting at the intersection of Wiggins Road and Highway 92, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The caller said a man was chasing and shooting at the SUV. The chase continued westbound on Highway 92, turned north on Park Road, and onto Interstate 4 east, with shots fired all along the way. The victims exited I-4 onto County Line Road while their pursuer continued east on I-4.
Deputies eventually located the victims and found multiple bullet holes in the car. One of them went through the back seat with a child booster seat in it.
A quick arrest
Just a few hours after the incident took place, deputies identified the perpetrator as Nicolas Totherow, who they located and arrested quickly. Deputies interviewed Totherow, who allegedly admitted to shooting at the victims several times, and said that he wanted to kill the driver. From Law and Crime:
"Post Miranda, the defendant stated that the victims cut him off and brake-checked him twice," prosecutors wrote in a motion seeking to have Totherow held without bond. "He admitted that he intended to kill the driver. He admitted to not having any remorse."
Brake-checking is guaranteed to annoy everyone else on the road, but being brake-checked by another driver certainly isn't a reason to attempt to take their life. Totherow now faces charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. On top of that, he's also charged with armed possession of a controlled substance (a vape pen containing cannabis resin, which remains illegal for recreational use in Florida) and driving with a suspended license.